videoDetails

Huge uproar witnessed in Parliament on first day of Monsoon Session

| Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the monsoon session of Parliament has begun today, i.e. Monday. During this time, the opposition is preparing to corner the NDA government on several issues including NEET paper leak, railway security and the UP government's decision on the Kanwar Yatra.