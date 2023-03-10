NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hundreds of people along with Imtiaz Jaleel take out candle march against renaming Aurangabad

|Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Days after the renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Scores of people along with AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on March 09 took to the streets and did a candlelight march to protest against the renaming. The march was held by Aurangabad Naam Antar Kriti Samiti. The march started from the collector’s office and ended at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhadkal Gate. Young men and women joined hands and supported the march.

All Videos

Bihar Holi Firing: Controversy over applying gulal in Patna
1:9
Bihar Holi Firing: Controversy over applying gulal in Patna
UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Yogi government to issue OBC reservation list again
10:44
UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Yogi government to issue OBC reservation list again
SCO Meeting 2023: Pakistan will not participate in SCO meeting to be held in Goa
3:40
SCO Meeting 2023: Pakistan will not participate in SCO meeting to be held in Goa
PM Modi to inaugurate NPDRR today
3:42
PM Modi to inaugurate NPDRR today
J&K: Indian Army installs 100 ft tall National Flag in Doda Sports Stadium
J&K: Indian Army installs 100 ft tall National Flag in Doda Sports Stadium

Trending Videos

1:9
Bihar Holi Firing: Controversy over applying gulal in Patna
10:44
UP Nikay Chunav 2023: Yogi government to issue OBC reservation list again
3:40
SCO Meeting 2023: Pakistan will not participate in SCO meeting to be held in Goa
3:42
PM Modi to inaugurate NPDRR today
J&K: Indian Army installs 100 ft tall National Flag in Doda Sports Stadium
national news,