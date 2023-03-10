videoDetails

Hundreds of people along with Imtiaz Jaleel take out candle march against renaming Aurangabad

| Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Days after the renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Scores of people along with AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on March 09 took to the streets and did a candlelight march to protest against the renaming. The march was held by Aurangabad Naam Antar Kriti Samiti. The march started from the collector’s office and ended at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhadkal Gate. Young men and women joined hands and supported the march.