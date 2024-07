videoDetails

Hurricane Beryl wreaks havoc in Jamaica

| Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Weather Update: There is a scene of devastation due to Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica. Hurricane Beryl was moving through the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and heading towards Jamaica. According to AFP, at least five people have died due to this powerful storm. So the havoc of rain is being seen in Rajasthan. People are facing many problems due to continuous rain. On the other hand, a massive fire has broken out in the forests of California.