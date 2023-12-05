trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695500
Hurricane Michong wreaks havoc in South India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
There has been no respite from continuous rains, heavy rains are occurring due to cyclonic storm Michong. Due to continuous rain, about 70 flights to and from the airport were cancelled. 144 trains have been canceled due to storm Michong
