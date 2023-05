videoDetails

Hyderabad BJP Protest: BJP came in support of Bajrang Dal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:03 PM IST

After Karnataka, the controversy of Bajrangbali has also started in Hyderabad. In Hyderabad, BJP has performed tremendously in support of Bajrang Dal. This demonstration is being done outside the Congress office. Where a large number of BJP workers are protesting.