NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hyderabad: Free Haleem Offer Draws Massive Crowd At Azebo Hotel On First Day Of Ramzan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Watch: On the inaugural day of Ramzan, Azebo Hotel in Malakpet, Hyderabad, witnessed a surge of hundreds of people eager to avail the announced free Haleem. The crowd quickly spiraled out of control, prompting the intervention of local police to disperse the gathering.

All Videos

Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Dhabas, Eight Fire Tenders Respond
Play Icon00:45
Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Dhabas, Eight Fire Tenders Respond
Women Attack Dedeepya Rao: Police Probe Jubilee Hills Assault
Play Icon00:31
Women Attack Dedeepya Rao: Police Probe Jubilee Hills Assault
Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court
Play Icon00:53
Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar
Play Icon03:05
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Play Icon01:17
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Trending Videos

Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Dhabas, Eight Fire Tenders Respond
play icon0:45
Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Dhabas, Eight Fire Tenders Respond
Women Attack Dedeepya Rao: Police Probe Jubilee Hills Assault
play icon0:31
Women Attack Dedeepya Rao: Police Probe Jubilee Hills Assault
Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court
play icon0:53
Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar
play icon3:5
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
play icon1:17
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak