Hyderabad: PM Modi holds mega roadshow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Massive rallies are going on in Telangana before the assembly elections to be held on 30 November. PM Narendra Modi has done a mega road show in Hyderabad.
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM Modi interacts with trapped workers
Play Icon7:32
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM Modi interacts with trapped workers
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rat Miners To Begin Manual Drilling
Play Icon7:53
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rat Miners To Begin Manual Drilling
Uttarkashi: Rat miners entering the tunnel will save the lives of laborers in this way
Play Icon7:51
Uttarkashi: Rat miners entering the tunnel will save the lives of laborers in this way
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?
Play Icon6:37
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: What is rat-hole mining?
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy
Play Icon4:44
New York: Pro Khalistani Nijjar supporters heckle Indian envoy

