'I am sure it will cross 400...',says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Exit Poll

| Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 02:12 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: All the exit polls of the country have predicted the Modi government for the third time. The gist of all the exit polls i.e. the poll of polls tells that this time. NDA is expected to get 370 to 390 seats. While the All India Alliance can win 135 to 142 seats. Others are expected to get 30-40 seats.