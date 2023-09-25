trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666796
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“I can help you…” Chinese Consul Gen to Indian players who were denied entry to Asian Games

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Consul General of China in Kolkata, Zha Liyou, reacted as Union Minister Anurag Thakur condemned China’s refusal to grant visas to three Indian athletes. Zha Liyou said, "Asian Games is the game for all of us. We are family and for these specific issues, I am sure the Chinese MFA and India's MEA have already said that...This is a bilateral issue and I would invite you to reach out to the Chinese Embassy. If you have any problems, I can help you."
Follow Us

All Videos

“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC
play icon4:17
“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC
Mumbai: Celebrities offer prayers at Eknath Shinde’s residence for Ganesh darshan
play icon1:34
Mumbai: Celebrities offer prayers at Eknath Shinde’s residence for Ganesh darshan
Central government in action against Khalistanis! Illegal properties to be siezed
play icon4:44
Central government in action against Khalistanis! Illegal properties to be siezed
Bridge collapse in Surendra Nagar area of Gujarat
play icon5:36
Bridge collapse in Surendra Nagar area of Gujarat
India wins first gold medal in Asian Games 2023 in Rifle Shooting
play icon2:28
India wins first gold medal in Asian Games 2023 in Rifle Shooting

Trending Videos

“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC
play icon4:17
“Very strategic...” India’s Tezu Airport upgraded in Arunachal near LAC
Mumbai: Celebrities offer prayers at Eknath Shinde’s residence for Ganesh darshan
play icon1:34
Mumbai: Celebrities offer prayers at Eknath Shinde’s residence for Ganesh darshan
Central government in action against Khalistanis! Illegal properties to be siezed
play icon4:44
Central government in action against Khalistanis! Illegal properties to be siezed
Bridge collapse in Surendra Nagar area of Gujarat
play icon5:36
Bridge collapse in Surendra Nagar area of Gujarat
India wins first gold medal in Asian Games 2023 in Rifle Shooting
play icon2:28
India wins first gold medal in Asian Games 2023 in Rifle Shooting