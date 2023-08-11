trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647521
"I changed because of you people..." Jyotiraditya Scindia tears into his former party Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a scathing attack on Congress and the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha. As discussion on the No-confidence Motion is ongoing in the Parliament, Scindia tore into the Opposition and mocked them. In his speech of over 40 minutes, Scindia talked about India’s growth in PM Modi’s regime, and what were the drawbacks in the previous government’s policies.

