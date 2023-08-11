trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647772
'I fold hands...don't do that' Why did Mallikarjun Kharge fold hands in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary in the Rajya Sabha, during which Kharge made an appeal to Jagdeep Dhankhar. Kharge folded hands in front of Jagdeep Dhankhar and said, don't turn off the mike, sir...

