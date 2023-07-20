trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637756
“I’m not upset, everyone's suggestions came and only after that name was announced,” says Nitish Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
While speaking to the media over the Opposition alliance name ‘I.N.D.I.A’, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he was not upset and everything was discussed in the meeting, everyone's suggestions came, and only after that name was announced. He added that there is a possibility that more parties will join the ‘I.N.D.I.A’. He said, “Everything was discussed in the meeting, everyone's suggestions came, and only after that something was announced...When the right time comes there is a possibility that more parties will join.”
