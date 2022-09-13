NewsVideos

I’m the sardar of thieves, admits Bihar Agriculture Minister

While addressing a public event in Kaimur, Bihar Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh on September 12 made a blunt statement which went viral on social media, he said everyone in Bihar’s Agriculture department is thief and termed himself as chief of the thieves. “There is not a single wing of our (agriculture) department that does not commit acts of theft. As I am the in-charge of the department, I become their Sardar (chief). There are many more people above me,” said the Minister

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
