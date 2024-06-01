videoDetails

I.N.D.I.A Alliance Meeting: INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet In Delhi To Discuss Election

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

The leaders of the constituent parties of the Indi alliance will hold a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to assess the performance of the Lok Sabha elections. During this, the strategy before the election results will also be discussed. Top leaders of many major parties in the alliance will attend this meeting. However, it is reported that no leader from the Trinamool Congress will attend this meeting. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will also not participate in this meeting. TR Balu will attend from DMK.