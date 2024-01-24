trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713350
NewsVideos
videoDetails

I.N.D.I.A Alliance Party suffers major setback from TMC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Follow Us
I.N.D.I.A. in Bengal has suffered a major setback from TMC in West Bengal. As per latest reports, Mamta Banerjee has made a huge statement over upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Mamata said that she will contest elections alone in Bengal and will defeat BJP.

All Videos

CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Play Icon0:31
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
Play Icon7:8
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai
Play Icon0:41
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai
Assam Police STF Seizes 4000 KG of Marijuana Valued at Rs 10 Crore in Guwahati
Play Icon0:41
Assam Police STF Seizes 4000 KG of Marijuana Valued at Rs 10 Crore in Guwahati
National Girl Child Day Celebration by Odisha Health Department in Bhubaneswar
Play Icon0:31
National Girl Child Day Celebration by Odisha Health Department in Bhubaneswar

Trending Videos

CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
play icon0:31
CM Mamata Banerjee Joins Government Distribution Programme in Bardhaman, West Bengal
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
play icon7:8
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Timings extended, know in detail
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai
play icon0:41
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai
Assam Police STF Seizes 4000 KG of Marijuana Valued at Rs 10 Crore in Guwahati
play icon0:41
Assam Police STF Seizes 4000 KG of Marijuana Valued at Rs 10 Crore in Guwahati
National Girl Child Day Celebration by Odisha Health Department in Bhubaneswar
play icon0:31
National Girl Child Day Celebration by Odisha Health Department in Bhubaneswar