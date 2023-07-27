trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641066
I.N.D.I.A alliance plans to protest by wearing black clothes in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
The opposition parties are going to play a new bet in the House. Opposition MPs have been asked to wear black clothes in the House in protest against the Manipur violence. The Congress has also issued a whip to all the MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present.
