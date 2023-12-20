trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701198
NewsVideos
videoDetails

I.N.D.I.A. Big news related to alliance meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Tomorrow in Delhi I.N.D.I.A. Alliance meeting took place. In the meeting, the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was proposed for the post of PM. According to sources, to strengthen the alliance in the meeting, Mamata Banerjee appointed Kharge as I.N.D.I.A. Proposed to make him the coordinator of the Alliance. There is news coming that Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar are angry with this decision.

All Videos

Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
Play Icon1:48
Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
Big news regarding suspension of MPs
Play Icon1:42
Big news regarding suspension of MPs
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support
Play Icon4:44
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support
IPL 2024 Auction: 7 करोड़ में Delhi Capitals में बिकने वाले Kumar Kushagra कौन?
Play Icon1:6
IPL 2024 Auction: 7 करोड़ में Delhi Capitals में बिकने वाले Kumar Kushagra कौन?
Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai
Play Icon2:27
Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai

Trending Videos

Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
play icon1:48
Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner
Big news regarding suspension of MPs
play icon1:42
Big news regarding suspension of MPs
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support
play icon4:44
Insulting the Vice President... PM Modi got support
IPL 2024 Auction: 7 करोड़ में Delhi Capitals में बिकने वाले Kumar Kushagra कौन?
play icon1:6
IPL 2024 Auction: 7 करोड़ में Delhi Capitals में बिकने वाले Kumar Kushagra कौन?
Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai
play icon2:27
Bihar SI Murder in Begusarai
Lok Sabha Election 2024,nitish kumar india alliance speech,Nitish Kumar INDIA,INDIA Alliance Meeting,India Alliance,india alliance meeting mumbai,india alliance mumbai meeting,india alliance mumbai meeting news,india alliance meeting in mumbai,india alliance news,india alliance meeting in delhi,india alliance mumbai meetting,india alliance delhi meeting news,india alliance meeting delhi,india alliance meet in mumbai,Lalu Yadav,Nitish Kumar,