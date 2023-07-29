trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642222
I.N.D.I.A.'s sympathy for the victims of Imphal or political tourism?

Jul 29, 2023
I.N.D.I.A Leaders in Manipur: A delegation of 21 Opposition MPs visited the capital Imphal on Saturday. Opposition leaders have spoken to the victims of violence and those living in relief camps. Congress had the maximum number of MPs in this party. Amidst the violence, a huge peace rally was organized by the Meitei community in Imphal.

