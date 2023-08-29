trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655229
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee has expressed this apprehension just before the Mumbai meeting of INDIA Alliance against NDA BJP. He said that BJP people have booked all the helicopters, their intention is to conduct elections soon. On the other hand, leaders like Nitish Kumar, Mamta Banerjee insist that seat sharing should be done first, so that it becomes clear who has to fight on how many seats and work can be started.
