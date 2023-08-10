trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647423
NewsVideos
videoDetails

I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
PM Modi said that North East is a piece of my heart. But Congress is the mother of violence in the North East. There are less seats so he was given step-motherly treatment. Manipur has made innumerable sacrifices. North East was not developed intentionally.

All Videos

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended
play icon3:1
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended
'A Certificate, In This Case, Should Include Adolescents' Sadhguru On Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2
play icon2:2
'A Certificate, In This Case, Should Include Adolescents' Sadhguru On Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What did Modi say on Congress?
play icon8:47
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What did Modi say on Congress?
Meet 'Beep Pakistan', Pakistan's Instant Messaging App Alternative For WhatsApp
play icon2:7
Meet 'Beep Pakistan', Pakistan's Instant Messaging App Alternative For WhatsApp
PM Modi Loksabha Speech LIVE: Modi gave a big statement on Pakistan
play icon5:48
PM Modi Loksabha Speech LIVE: Modi gave a big statement on Pakistan

Trending Videos

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended
play icon3:1
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended
'A Certificate, In This Case, Should Include Adolescents' Sadhguru On Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2
play icon2:2
'A Certificate, In This Case, Should Include Adolescents' Sadhguru On Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What did Modi say on Congress?
play icon8:47
PM Modi Speech LIVE: What did Modi say on Congress?
Meet 'Beep Pakistan', Pakistan's Instant Messaging App Alternative For WhatsApp
play icon2:7
Meet 'Beep Pakistan', Pakistan's Instant Messaging App Alternative For WhatsApp
PM Modi Loksabha Speech LIVE: Modi gave a big statement on Pakistan
play icon5:48
PM Modi Loksabha Speech LIVE: Modi gave a big statement on Pakistan
PM Modi,PM Modi Live,PM Modi news,pm modi on no confidence motion,pm modi on manipur,PM Modi on India,pm modi on manipur issue,modi on india,modi on manipur,modi on manipur issue,modi on manipur case,pm modi speech today,pm modi today,pm modi live today,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech in parliament,pm modi speech in loksabha,pm modi in lok sabha today,pm modi live in lok sabha,pm modi on manipur incident,modi on manipur incident,Modi live,pm live,