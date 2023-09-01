trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656365
NewsVideos
videoDetails

I.N.D.I.A. trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh..Opposition lost senses

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
If the Central Government passes the One Nation One Election Bill, then all the elections in the country will be held simultaneously. However, the opposition is attacking the government regarding this special session of Parliament. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded from the Central Government to tell the date of winter session of Parliament. Also, Owaisi said that one country one election would be unconstitutional.
Follow Us

All Videos

Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
play icon4:22
Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon1:9
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
Chaos due to Sibal's arrival in I.N.D.I.A meeting
play icon3:8
Chaos due to Sibal's arrival in I.N.D.I.A meeting
All secretaries will remain in Delhi till further orders of the Centre.
play icon4:25
All secretaries will remain in Delhi till further orders of the Centre.
Swami Prasad Maurya's big statement...'If we remain in trouble, we will change the Constitution'
play icon1:10
Swami Prasad Maurya's big statement...'If we remain in trouble, we will change the Constitution'

Trending Videos

Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
play icon4:22
Congress was shocked to see 'Sibal' suddenly on the stage in the I.N.D.I.A meeting!
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon1:9
PM Modi's attack on I.N.D.I.A is our success - Mallikarjun Kharge
Chaos due to Sibal's arrival in I.N.D.I.A meeting
play icon3:8
Chaos due to Sibal's arrival in I.N.D.I.A meeting
All secretaries will remain in Delhi till further orders of the Centre.
play icon4:25
All secretaries will remain in Delhi till further orders of the Centre.
Swami Prasad Maurya's big statement...'If we remain in trouble, we will change the Constitution'
play icon1:10
Swami Prasad Maurya's big statement...'If we remain in trouble, we will change the Constitution'
One Nation One Election PM Modi LIVE,pm modi on one nation one election,PM Modi on One Nation One Election live,pm modi speech One Nation One Election,pm modi speech live,pm modi today speech speech,One Nation One Election news,pm modi one nation one election,ram nath kovind news,one nation one election,one election,Lok Sabha election,one nation one election in hindi,opposition on one nation one elections,one nation one election explained,live news,