'Would Prefer To Die Intead Of Asking For Favours': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Big Statement On Possible Centre Post

|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed a profound sentiment, stating, "I would consider it better to die than to go begging for myself." The statement reflects a strong sense of self-respect and dignity, suggesting a commitment to personal integrity and the belief in facing challenges with resilience rather than seeking assistance.
