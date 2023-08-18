trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650321
IAF brings out choppers to carry out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of HP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
As monsoon fury continues to wreak havoc in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out rescue operations in Kangra district. In the last 72 hours, over 1000 citizens have been rescued from flood-affected areas. Indian Air Force remains ready to undertake further operations as required.

