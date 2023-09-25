trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666967
IAF gets country's first C295 aircraft

Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
C-295 Aircraft Specifications: The strength of the Indian Air Force has doubled. Today the first C-295 transport aircraft formally joined the Indian Air Force. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh handed over C-295 transport aircraft to the Air Force in a ceremony at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. Along with this, Rajnath Singh also inaugurated Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 today. Under this program, indigenous drones will showcase their stunts for 2 days.
