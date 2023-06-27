NewsVideos
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Launched In A Unique Way In Space, 120,000 Ft Above Earth

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:21 PM IST
In a spectacular first, 2023 ODI World Cup trophy unveiled into space in stratosphere. It became the first-ever official sporting trophy to be sent to space at 1,20,000 feet. Trophy landed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

