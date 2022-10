ICC T20 World Cup Daily Warp-Up: Karthik Meiyappan's hat-trick vs Sri Lanka to Super 12 race

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

Usually, any ICC event starts when the minnows like UAE, Netherlands, Namibia or Scotland are out are Super 12 race. But this year everything is different as the minnows or should we call them giant killers have arrived at the party. In the very first match, Namibia thrashed Asia Champions Sri Lanka then Scotland got the better of West Indies and now they are topping the points table as well.