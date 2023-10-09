trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672799
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ICC WC’ 23: Virat-Rahul help India register massive victory against Australia after early setback

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
After an early setback, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul led India to a massive victory against Australia on Oct 08. The 150+ runs partnership between Kohli and Rahul turned the table as India clinched the match by 6 wickets. While Kohli slammed 85 off 116 balls, KL Rahul remained unbeaten with 97 runs.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nainital Bus Accident: “28 people rescued, 3 died…” confirms, SSP PN Meena
play icon1:13
Nainital Bus Accident: “28 people rescued, 3 died…” confirms, SSP PN Meena
“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
play icon7:52
“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers
play icon0:41
 Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers
Clash between Hamas and Israel supporters amid conflict
play icon5:58
Clash between Hamas and Israel supporters amid conflict
America makes huge announcement amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon0:59
America makes huge announcement amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Trending Videos

Nainital Bus Accident: “28 people rescued, 3 died…” confirms, SSP PN Meena
play icon1:13
Nainital Bus Accident: “28 people rescued, 3 died…” confirms, SSP PN Meena
“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
play icon7:52
“Largest massacre of Israeli civilians in Israel’s history…” IDF spox Major Libby Weiss
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers
play icon0:41
Israel Palestine Conflict: Israel has recalled its contingent of 1 lakh reserve soldiers
Clash between Hamas and Israel supporters amid conflict
play icon5:58
Clash between Hamas and Israel supporters amid conflict
America makes huge announcement amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
play icon0:59
America makes huge announcement amid Israel-Hamas Conflict