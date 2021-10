ICMR created history with Drone, the whole world was left watching

While one and we are close to the impossible 100 crore vaccination, on the other hand ICMR i.e. Indian Council of Medical Research carried the vaccine from Bishnupur in Manipur to Karang Health Center, Loktak Lake, by drone. Launching ICMR's initiative for 'Drone Based Vaccine Delivery System' in Northeast India, Health Minister said, 'Transporting vaccines from Bishnupur District Hospital to Karang Health Centre, Loktak Lake, Manipur, covering a distance of 31 km in 15 minute.