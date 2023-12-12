trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698165
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“If There Was No Nehru…” When CPI(M) MP John Brittas Hilarious Moment in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Speaking on The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, CPI(M) MP John Brittas sarcastically suggested forming a ministry for Jawaharlal Nehru.
Follow Us

All Videos

'It's Been 6 Months,' Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Music Producer Benny Blanco
Play Icon1:34
'It's Been 6 Months,' Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Music Producer Benny Blanco
Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan
Play Icon9:29
Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan
Play Icon2:7
"Emotional Moment: Bhajan Lal Sharma Tearful on Rajasthan CM Announcement
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!
Play Icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!"
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise
Play Icon0:32
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise

Trending Videos

'It's Been 6 Months,' Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Music Producer Benny Blanco
play icon1:34
'It's Been 6 Months,' Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship With Music Producer Benny Blanco
Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan
play icon9:29
Bhajan Lal Sharma to be Chief Minister of Rajasthan
play icon2:7
"Emotional Moment: Bhajan Lal Sharma Tearful on Rajasthan CM Announcement
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!
play icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : 'Gulabi Sharara' Dance: Teacher and Students Steal the Spotlight!"
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise
play icon0:32
Breaking: Bhajan Lal Sharma Is New Chief Minister Of Rajasthan, BIG Surprise