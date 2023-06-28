NewsVideos
IIT-Bombay ranks in the top 150 Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings list

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
IIT-Bombay ranked in the top 150 in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings list. QS Founder and CEO, Nunzio Quacquarelli congratulated IIT Bombay for securing its highest rank ever. Nunzio Quacquarelli said that they've ranked 2900 institutions for this year's ranking system and there are 45 Indian universities.

