NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ill-fated Coromandel Express all set to resume services today days after dreadful accident

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Days after the frightening train accident which claimed lives of at least 275 people and left over 900 people injured the ill-fated Coromandel Express is all set to resume its services on June 07 as per its scheduled time. Railway’s CPRO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary updated about the train timings.

All Videos

PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims

Trending Videos

10:3
PM Modi to be on US Visit on 22nd June
1:37
NIA starts investigation of Ghaziabad Conversion Case, suspicion of 'Pakistan Connection'
1:24
Attempt to kidnap two girls in JNU, miscreants came in white car
5:52
Mahapanchayat to be organised in Dadri today in support of wrestlers
10:19
Suvendu Adhikari makes huge allegation on Mamata Banerjee as she meets Odisha Accident Victims