IMC President Tauqeer Raza makes controversial remark, says,'Atiq-Ashraf's murder has to be avenged'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:58 AM IST

National President of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan in Faridpur, Bareilly, in the midst of Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections (Nagar Nikay Chunav), once again gave a controversial statement and said that revenge for the murder of Atiq-Ashraf. have to take