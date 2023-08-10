trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647047
IMD issued heavy rain alert for next 5 days in Uttarakhand

Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Heavy Rain Alert Uttarakhand: Due to Monsoon 2023, it is raining continuously in the mountains. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department in Uttarakhand has issued an alert for heavy rains till August 15. Meanwhile, tell that the situation is getting worse in Haldwani.

