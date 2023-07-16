trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636105
NewsVideos
videoDetails

IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Heavy Rain Alert: Due to monsoon 2023, the Meteorological Department has issued a strict warning for the next 24 hours. Heavy rain has been predicted for the next 24 hours in about 20 states covering half of India. On the other hand, heavy rains are causing havoc in Delhi amid the Yamuna being in spate.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi returns to India after visiting UAE and France
play icon6:41
PM Modi returns to India after visiting UAE and France
Yamuna River's water level still beyond danger mark, waterlogging in several areas
play icon1:12
Yamuna River's water level still beyond danger mark, waterlogging in several areas
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar gives strict instructions over Delhi Floods
play icon1:51
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar gives strict instructions over Delhi Floods
Tomato Prices witnesses 29% drop in its wholesale rates
play icon0:44
Tomato Prices witnesses 29% drop in its wholesale rates
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when the sun will change zodiac and its effect
play icon3:46
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when the sun will change zodiac and its effect
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi returns to India after visiting UAE and France
play icon6:41
PM Modi returns to India after visiting UAE and France
Yamuna River's water level still beyond danger mark, waterlogging in several areas
play icon1:12
Yamuna River's water level still beyond danger mark, waterlogging in several areas
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar gives strict instructions over Delhi Floods
play icon1:51
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar gives strict instructions over Delhi Floods
Tomato Prices witnesses 29% drop in its wholesale rates
play icon0:44
Tomato Prices witnesses 29% drop in its wholesale rates
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when the sun will change zodiac and its effect
play icon3:46
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when the sun will change zodiac and its effect
heavy rain alert,Delhi Floods Update,delhi floods today,delhi floods live,delhi floods 2023 live,Yamuna,yamuna river in delhi today,Yamuna water level,yamuna water level today,yamuna crosses danger mark,Danger mark,danger mark of yamuna in delhi,water level,water level in delhi,water level in delhi today,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,heavy rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,IMD Yellow Alert,imd yellow alert delhi,yellow alert in delhi today,rain yellow alert,Zeenews,