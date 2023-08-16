videoDetails

IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours in Himachal

| Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Himachal Heavy Rain News: There is an outcry in Himachal Pradesh due to floods and rains. So far the death of 60 people has been confirmed. The way accidents are happening due to landslides is very frightening. All schools and colleges have been closed in Himachal today. You will also be shocked to see these pictures of Himachal Pradesh. This scene of devastation in Devbhoomi Himachal will shake you to the core. There is a possibility of a loss of Rs 10 thousand crore in the state so far due to the disaster caused by the rains. Schools and colleges in Himachal were also closed on August 16 due to bad weather.