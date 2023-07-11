trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633821
IMD issues heavy rain alert for next 48 hours in Uttarakhand

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Uttarakhand is receiving continuous heavy rains due to monsoon. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain for the next 48 hours. Know what is the current situation in this report.
Horrible road accident on Ghaziabad-Meerut Expressway, 5 killed
Several bombs recovered before vote counting in West Bengal
Yamuna flowing above the danger mark, increases risk of flood in low-lying areas
West Bengal Panchayat Election Results to be announced today, vote counting to begin at 7 am
Haryana Police rescues passengers caught in bus on Ambala-Yamuna Nagar route
