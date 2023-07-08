trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632487
IMD issues heavy rain alert from mountains to plains

Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Monsoon Live Rain: This year the monsoon is turning out to be havoc. The situation is seen worsening due to heavy rains not only in the mountains but also in the plains. Due to heavy rains, situations like floods and landslides have arisen at some places. In this report, know in which areas the Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding heavy rains.
