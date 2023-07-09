NewsVideos
IMD issues heavy rain alert in 8 states of India

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Monsoon 2023 has brought havoc. Due to heavy rains, flood-like situation has arisen in many states of the country. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for 8 states. See further in this report 25 big news related to floods and rains immediately.

