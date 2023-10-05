trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671054
IMD issues heavy rain alert in Sikkim

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 06:26 AM IST
Sikkim Heavy Rain Alert: There is a scene of devastation all around due to cloud burst in Sikkim. Due to floods, life has become disrupted. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert in many states including Sikkim. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain may occur in the next 48 hours.
