IMD issues high alert against Biparjoy Cyclone

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Authorities have shifted 28,000 people from coastal areas to temporary shelters in view of the possible threat of Biparjoy near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district. The next 48 hours are very dangerous and important in terms of 'Biparjoy' storm. The maximum effect of the storm is going to be seen in Gujarat.

