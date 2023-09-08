trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659381
IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi, danced on Sambalpuri song

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
The process of arrival of heads of states for the G20 meeting on 9 and 10 September has started in Delhi. US President Joe Biden has left for India. Meanwhile, IMF MD Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva reached Delhi and was seen dancing to Sambalpuri song during the reception.
