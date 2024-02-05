trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717774
Important hearing on Gyanvapi in Supreme Court today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
There is an important hearing in the Supreme Court today regarding the dispute in Gyanvapi. Today the Supreme Court will hear the demand of the Hindu side that a scientific survey should be conducted to find out the real age of the alleged Shivalinga found in the premises.

