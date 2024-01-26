trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714169
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Important meeting of Bihar BJP leaders amid political crisis in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Amid reports of Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, BJP's Bihar unit president Samrat Chaudhary, Sushil Modi and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other senior leaders of the state met top party leaders including Amit Shah in Delhi. Today an important meeting of Bihar BJP leaders is going to be held in Delhi.

All Videos

Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:45
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
effect of gems on life from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon4:27
 effect of gems on life from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Owaisi's big statement on Gyanvapi survey
Play Icon1:42
Owaisi's big statement on Gyanvapi survey
TOP 100 News : Republic Day 2024 | Emmanuel Macron
Play Icon9:31
TOP 100 News : Republic Day 2024 | Emmanuel Macron
ASI report submitted in Gyanvapi survey case
Play Icon6:18
ASI report submitted in Gyanvapi survey case

Trending Videos

Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:45
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
effect of gems on life from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:27
effect of gems on life from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Owaisi's big statement on Gyanvapi survey
play icon1:42
Owaisi's big statement on Gyanvapi survey
TOP 100 News : Republic Day 2024 | Emmanuel Macron
play icon9:31
TOP 100 News : Republic Day 2024 | Emmanuel Macron
ASI report submitted in Gyanvapi survey case
play icon6:18
ASI report submitted in Gyanvapi survey case