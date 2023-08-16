trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649819
Important meeting of Congress leaders in Delhi, discussion on alliance in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with the Congress leaders of Delhi today. The issue of alliance between AAP and Congress has been discussed in this meeting.

Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
play icon4:33
Himachal Flood News: 60 killed in Himachal due to natural 'deluge', houses collapsed in many places
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
play icon2:29
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 just 163 kilometers away from the moon, wave of happiness all over India
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
play icon5:13
Maharashtra Politics: Mahavikas Aghadi in tension! Is Sharad Pawar going to play a big game?
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.
play icon1:39
Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi appeared in court, Bittu in police remand for 1 day.
Himachal Flood update: Loss of 10 thousand crores in Himachal, 100 people stranded, 650 rescued
play icon4:15
Himachal Flood update: Loss of 10 thousand crores in Himachal, 100 people stranded, 650 rescued

