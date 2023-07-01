trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629464
Important meeting of Congress on UCC today, Uniform Civil Code bill may be included in Monsoon session

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
UCC Bill: Monsoon session of Parliament will start from 20 July and end on 11 August. UCC Bill can be introduced in this monsoon session. Although in some places the date of August 5 has been announced.
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
play icon0:58
CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Reach The Buldhana Bus Accident Site
"We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast" Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
play icon2:8
"We Broke Window…Soon After There Was A Blast" Bus Accident Survivor From Buldhana Describes Terror
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
play icon6:56
PM Modi MP Visit: PM Modi's attack on the opposition - these people cannot see the children of tribals moving forward
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
play icon5:10
Demonstration against Nitish Kumar in Patna, ruckus against teacher recruitment process
Watch Baba Barfani's first aarti, Baba Amarnath Darshan on ZEE NEWS
play icon8:7
Watch Baba Barfani's first aarti, Baba Amarnath Darshan on ZEE NEWS
