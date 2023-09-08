trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659368
Important responsibility assigned to these ministers of 'Modi', welcoming foreign guests

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
There is going to be a gathering of the world's superpowers in Delhi today. The capital is completely ready. Many Union Ministers included in PM Modi cabinet have been asked to receive foreign guests.
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
play icon4:14
G20 Summit Breaking: Joe Biden will reach Delhi at 7 pm, General VK Singh will welcome
G20 Summit: Argentina President Alberto Fernández lands in Delhi
play icon2:4
G20 Summit: Argentina President Alberto Fernández lands in Delhi
Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit,
play icon9:26
Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit,
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez as he reaches Delhi Airport
play icon3:58
Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez as he reaches Delhi Airport
UP By Election Vote Counting underway
play icon7:0
UP By Election Vote Counting underway

