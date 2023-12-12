trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698181
"Improve, otherwise…" Amit Shah Criticizes The Opposition For Its Stance On Article 370

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
While speaking over SC’s verdict on Article 370, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 11 lashed out at the Opposition over their stance over the article. He further advised Oppostion to take SC’s verdict as lesson and asked them to improve.
