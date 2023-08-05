trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645080
Imran Khan Arrested: Big news about former PM of Pakistan- Imran is being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Imran Khan Arrested: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been sentenced to 3 years in prison by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case. Now he is being arrested from Lahore and being taken to Court Lakhpat Jail in Islamabad. On this occasion, Imran said that I was framed after making a plan, I do not expect justice. We did not know about the case. Please tell that a fine of Rs 1 lakh has also been imposed on him. At the same time, Imran Khan will not be able to contest elections for five years.

