Imran Khan makes big demand on NAB Chairman

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Imran Khan Arrest: Shehbaz government is constantly seen taking action against Imran Khan. On the one hand, the supporters of Imran's party are leaving the party and on the other, the supporters of Imran are being arrested. Meanwhile, Imran has placed a big demand on the NAB chairman.

