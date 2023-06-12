NewsVideos
videoDetails

Imran Khan News: Former PM of Pakistan reached Islamabad Court

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Former PM of Pakistan Imran Khan has reached Islamabad High Court. During this, Imran Khan has been taken to the court amidst tight security. Watch photos in this report.

All Videos

Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
3:47
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
3:20
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
Pregnant women reading Ramayana’s Sunderkand will lead to mentally, physically sound babies: Telangana Governor
0:53
Pregnant women reading Ramayana’s Sunderkand will lead to mentally, physically sound babies: Telangana Governor
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED
1:0
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of JDU President Lalan Singh,
6:7
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of JDU President Lalan Singh,

Trending Videos

3:47
Biporjoy Cyclone Update: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert regarding Cyclone Biporjoy
3:20
RSS leader Indresh Kumar's big statement on Love Jihad, 'It is wrong to love by hiding your name'
0:53
Pregnant women reading Ramayana’s Sunderkand will lead to mentally, physically sound babies: Telangana Governor
1:0
Big conspiracy foiled in Handwara of Jammu-Kashmir, security forces seized IED
6:7
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of JDU President Lalan Singh,
imran khan news,Imran Khan,imran khan live,imran khan today,imran khan latest,Islamabad High Court,imran khan arrested,imran khan latest news,imran khan arrest,imran khan speech,imran khan case,imran khan today news,Imran Khan PTI,imran khan arrested news,imran khan arrest news,imran khan to appear in court,islamabad high court news today,imran khan islamabad high court,imran khan in court,imran khan court appearance,Imran Khan updates,Zee News,